Watch
NewsNational

Actions

FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages in woods

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Zalubowski/AP
A FedEx delivery van moves along Broncos Parkway Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
FedEx plans to hire 70,000 holiday workers during pandemic
Posted at 3:44 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 18:44:17-05

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they have questioned a FedEx driver after hundreds of packages were recently found in a wooded area north of Birmingham, Alabama.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says investigators spoke with security personnel for Tennessee-based FedEx and identified a driver.

The driver’s name wasn’t released, and Moon did not indicate whether any charges were possible.

As many as 400 packages were found on private property last Wednesday near the small town of Hayden.

FedEx said it was cooperating with investigators and that the person involved was no longer providing service for FedEx Ground.

It said it would deliver recovered packages where possible and seek resolution for damaged shipments.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE