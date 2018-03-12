Police: 20-year-old charged with threatening mass shooting at mall in Michigan

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 20-year-old Shelby Township, Michigan man has been charged with making a terrorist threat against Lakeside Mall.

Tyler Tindell was arraigned Monday and locked up on $150,000 bond.

Police say they received credible word of the threat on Friday. They tracked Tindell down by Friday afternoon. He was arrested at his home and a gun was found.

Police say he had sent text messages planning a mass shooting at Lakeside Mall.

During the investigation, officers from the Sterling Heights Police Department were sent to provide additional security to the mall and surrounding community.

“At no time was the safety of anybody at Lakeside Mall in jeopardy; this, in large part, was because of the communication between all law enforcement agencies involved in this case,” said Sterling Height Deputy Police Chief Mark Coil.