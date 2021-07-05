Watch
Philippine military's worst air disaster kills 50, wounds 49

Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP
THIS CORRECTS THE NAME OF THE PROVINCE TO SULU, INSTEAD OF JOLO - In this photo released by the Joint Task Force - Sulu, rescuers carry a body from the site where a Philippine military C-130 plane crashed in Patikul town, Sulu province, southern Philippines on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing more than a dozen military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said.
Posted at 9:47 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 00:47:27-04

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south, raising the death toll to 50 in the military’s worst air disaster.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying combat troops, many of the new recruits, who were being deployed in the battle against Abu Sayyaf militants.

It overshot the runway while landing Sunday, slammed into a coconut grove and burst into flames in a noontime disaster witnessed by horrified soldiers and villagers.

Some of the 49 troops rescued had jumped off the aircraft before it exploded.

Three people died on the ground. The plane was a refurbished U.S. Air Force aircraft handed over to the Philippines this year.

