PG&E may shut off power to thousands over windy forecast in NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it may shut off power to about 44,000 customers in California beginning on Monday due to potentially dry, gusty winds that could raise the risk of wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning of extreme fire danger between Sunday and Tuesday evening.

PG&E says the high winds, combined with bone-dry vegetation caused by the drought, could increase the risk of trees falling on power lines and sparking a wildfire.

The utility began intentionally shutting off power in 2019 to prevent wildfires, after an investigation determined the Camp Fire that wiped out most of the town of Paradise was sparked by its equipment.