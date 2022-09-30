People rescued from sailboat during Hurricane Ian

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office pulled two people from a sailboat as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc over Florida.

A video posted to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office's Twitter page shows deputies in a boat shouting at a man in a sailboat in the Fernandina Harbor, which is about 45 minutes north of Jacksonville.

The man jumps over the side of his boat, and a sheriff's deputy pulls him into their boat.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says a total of two people were rescued from the sailboat on Wednesday night.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

Nassau County experienced some severe flooding during the height of Hurricane Ian. However, evacuation orders were lifted on Friday.