PHOENIX - A Phoenix mom allegedly used a 'touch Taser' to get her teenage son up for church services.

Phoenix Police report that on Easter Sunday 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins allegedly "contact tazed her teenage son on the leg."

Police say Dobbins told them that she, "only sparked the Taser to get the kids up for church on Easter."

The boy was not injured but had two small bumps on his leg where he says the Taser was used.

Dobbins was arrested for child abuse.