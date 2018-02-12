PD: Arizona man runs over, kills stepfather in dispute over truck

GLENDALE, AZ - A Glendale, Arizona man is accused of running over and killing his stepfather as the two fought over a truck on Friday.

Police said the vehicle belonged to another family member and was initially promised to Tyrus Wendell Ellis' stepfather so he could get to work.

According to officials, the 30-year-old punched the victim several times and took the keys away from him. His stepfather grabbed the steering wheel, but Ellis started the truck and pulled away at a high rate of speed.

Ellis allegedly went down the road, swerving back and forth. After making a turn, his stepfather was thrown from the truck and run over.

The man later died from his injuries.

Ellis returned home two days later, and family members called the police. At first, he barricaded himself in the home, but escaped by going through the attic.

He was then found on the rooftop of a neighbor's home.

Ellis, who police say has four other domestic violence cases against him, is being held on a $500,000 cash bond for car theft and second-degree murder.