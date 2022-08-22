Oklahoma sheriff deputy fatally shot while serving eviction papers, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities say an Oklahoma sheriff's deputy is dead and another deputy was injured as they attempted to serve eviction papers in Oklahoma City on Monday.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said two deputies were shot "serving a lock-out order."

The department later identified Sgt. Bobby Swartz as the deputy who was killed.

The sheriff's office said the other deputy, whose identity had not been released, was in stable condition.

According to the Associated Press, one of the deputies was shot when they went to the home's back door and the other deputy was shot attempting to pull the other to safety.

The alleged suspect left the scene in a pickup truck pulling a boat, and a chase ensued, the news outlet reported.

During the chase, gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement was exchanged, but no one was struck by gunfire, Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn told the Associated Press.

The news outlet reported that the alleged suspect, whose identity had not been released, was later arrested at the entrance of Tinker Air Force Base.