Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Officials: Hiker mauled in Wyoming by grizzly bear in 'surprise encounter'

Yellowstone Grizzlies
Jim Urquhart/AP
FILE - A 2011 file photo of a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)
Yellowstone Grizzlies
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 15:41:51-04

Wildlife authorities in Wyoming said a hiker was hospitalized after being mauled by a grizzly bear in what they said was a "surprise encounter."

In a press release, the state's Game and Fish agency said the man, an experienced out-of-state recreationist, was hiking Francs Peak west of Meeteetse when he encountered the bear at close range.

Officials said the encounter happened so suddenly that he could not deploy the bear spray he was carrying.

Park County sheriff's officials said they located the 68-year-old Buffalo, New York, man after he activated a distress signal, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, rescuers initially thought the signal had come from a crashed aircraft.

Wildlife officials said the hiker was flown by helicopter to a Montana hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

The man's identity has not been released.

According to the news release, the agency doesn't plan to pursue the bear.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

10News Leadership Nomination Form