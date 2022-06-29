Watch Now
NY Democrats choose Hochul for governor; GOP picks Zeldin

Election 2022 New York Governor
Mary Altaffer/AP
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stands with Lieutenant governor Antonio Delgado during the primary election night party, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 8:02 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 23:03:28-04

Kathy Hochul has won the Democratic nomination for New York governor, setting her on an expected path to winning the governor's office in November.

Hochul beat back primary challenges on Tuesday from New York City's elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island. Democrats have more than twice as many registered voters as Republicans in the state and are expected to keep the governor's mansion this fall. Republicans nominated U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin to challenge Hochul in November.

The Long Island representative was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

“I’m also here because I stand on the shoulders of generations of women, generations of women who constantly had to bang up against that glass ceiling. To the women of New York, this one’s for you,” Hochul said.

