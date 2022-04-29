New York officers rescue man before car bursts into flames

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Authorities in New York helped rescue a man before his vehicle burst into flames.

On Thursday, Tonawanda Police officers pulled a man out of his vehicle moments before it burst into flames.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a crashed vehicle near Parker Boulevard and Faraday Road.

The car hit a pole and drove through a fence onto Adams Field.

Officers pulled Saverio Depinto, 46, from the vehicle after attempting to smash the window.

Officer Alyxander Pasquale successfully got Depinto to unlock the door and pulled him to safety.

Officers Jacob McCormick, Sarah Heft, and Pasquale are being credited for their decisive actions in the performance of lifesaving actions.

Witnesses said that moments before the crash, Depinto was driving fast and ran a stop sign at Parker Boulevard.

Depinto showed signs of impairment and was charged with reckless endangerment, driving while ability impaired - drugs, reckless driving, and several traffic infractions.

Andrew Murphy at WKBW first reported this story.