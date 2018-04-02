New York legislation removes guns from domestic abusers

NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the passage of legislation that prohibits domestic abusers from possessing handguns and long guns as part of his 2018 Women's Agenda.

Previously, there was a loophole in which domestic abusers only had to surrender handguns, they must now surrender all firearms.

"The recent wave of mass shootings is horrifying, and the federal government's failure to act on any form of meaningful gun safety laws is unconscionable," Governor Cuomo said. "New York is once again leading the way to prevent gun violence, and with this common sense reform, break the inextricable link between gun violence and domestic violence.

This legislation builds on our gun laws -- already the strongest in the nation-- to make New York safer and stronger."

New York law previously prohibited the possession of firearms for those convicted of a felony or a limited number of misdemeanor "serious" offenses. This legislation expands the list of "serious" crimes, which will lead to the loss of a gun license and the surrender of all firearms for those who are convicted.

This legislation will also restrict any individual with an arrest warrant from obtaining or renewing a firearm license which was previously not the case.

Governor Cuomo cites the fact that in nine of the last 10 mass shootings, the shooter had an existing record of committing or threatening violence against women or harassing them.