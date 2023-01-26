New lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't actually contain whisky

You can find those tiny Fireball shooter bottles at most grocery or convenience stores for a very low price, but a new class action lawsuit claims those tiny bottles don't actually contain any whisky.

A new class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims that Sazerac Company, Inc., the maker of Fireball, did not actually put any whisky in those small bottles, despite making the product look similar to their bigger bottles.

The plaintiff is accusing Sazerac Company of intentionally misrepresenting Fireball Cinnamon in order to sell it at a higher price.

The suit would cover anyone who purchased the small Fireball bottles in the statute of limitations period in multiple states, including Arizona. It also includes Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming.

The suit does not list a specific amount of damages being sought, but the lawsuit does say the aggregate amount "exceeds $5 million."