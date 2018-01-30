Nebraska football player leaves team for the military

A Nebraska football player is leaving the Huskers and will join the military. Zack Darlington tweeted out on Tuesday afternoon that he is leaving the program and plans to head to the Army.

I’d like to say thank you for everything, I’ll always be a Husker! #GBR4EVER pic.twitter.com/0GiruLF7Sw — Zeus (@DarlingtonZack) January 30, 2018

Darlington originally came to NU as a quarterback but eventually moved to wide receiver and was the team's holder on field goals the past few seasons.

Last season, Darlington was named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team.