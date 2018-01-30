Nebraska football player leaves team for the military

Adam Krueger
2:00 PM, Jan 30, 2018
3 hours ago

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 02: A general view of the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Steven Branscombe
A Nebraska football player is leaving the Huskers and will join the military. Zack Darlington tweeted out on Tuesday afternoon that he is leaving the program and plans to head to the Army. 

Darlington originally came to NU as a quarterback but eventually moved to wide receiver and was the team's holder on field goals the past few seasons. 

Last season, Darlington was named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team. 

