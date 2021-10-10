Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

items.[0].image.alt
Jack Sauer/AP
FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2004 file photo, the U.S.S. Virginia returns to the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton Conn., after its first sea trials. A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Sauer, File)
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 19:39:39-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

In a criminal complaint detailing the espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government says he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power.

That country was not named in the court documents.

Toebbe, 42, was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday along with his wife, Diana, 45, after he had placed a removable memory card at a prearranged “dead drop” in the state, according to the Justice Department.

It's not immediately clear whether either Toebbe has a lawyer.

The Navy declined to comment Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE