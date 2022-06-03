Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro is the second former Trump aide to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation.

Navarro was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

Navarro is expected to appear in court in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Navarro claims the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is unlawful.

The committee plans on holding a hearing in prime time on June. 9. It says it will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6th."

The committee also plans to call witnesses, but a witness list and not been publicly disclosed.