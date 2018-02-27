MoviePass members complain of unfair termination

There's a growing number of complaints on social media about a new way to see movies in theaters.

MoviePass lets you see a new film every day for just $9 a month.

However, members nationwide say they're being dropped from the program for violating terms of service that state, no 3D or premium movies.

Many customers are wondering if MoviePass is eliminating members who see too many movies — such as four or five a week.

"My pass was terminated. They claimed that I had used the pass for premium tickets. [But I] Never [did], I am a rule follower," Deb Tobin said after being asked if she had ever used her pass for a premium movie.

MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe says theaters may have mistakenly sent users to a premium showing.

The best way to keep your pass from being terminated is to read the rules and follow them closely.

Full MoviePass statement: