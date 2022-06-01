Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

UVALDE, Texas — Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe.

Irma died in the shooting and Joe died two days later from a heart attack after visiting his wife’s memorial. The couple was married for 24 years and leave behind four children.

The couple’s youngest child was in 7th grade. According to her teacher profile, this was Irma’s 23rd year of teaching.

Her entire career in education was at Robb Elementary.

At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcia’s arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders.

The litany of visitations, funerals and burials for his victims began Monday and will continue into mid-June.