Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Mountain lion injured in Bobcat Fire released back to wild dies

items.[0].image.alt
AP Graphics
Mountain Lion (FILE)
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 17:23:31-04

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) — California wildlife officials say the first mountain lion to be rehabilitated and returned to the wild in California has died.

State Fish and Wildlife says the female cougar nicknamed Monrovia had been treated and released after being burned last year in the Bobcat Fire..

The animal was found with burns to all four paw pads last September after the Bobcat Fire tore through the San Gabriel mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

A tracking collar indicated the mountain lion died around Aug. 15 in mountains above the city of Monrovia, its namesake. She died at the bottom of a deep canyon, and it took some time for wildlife officials to reach her body.

Biologists estimate the cougar was 6 or 7 years old at the time of her rescue. The animals can live 10 years in the wild.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE