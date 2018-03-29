More than 100 birds removed from alleged cockfighting ring in Indiana

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. -- More than 100 birds were removed from a Brown County, Indiana home Wednesday morning after a months-long investigation into a potential cockfighting ring.

The Indiana Gaming Commission assisted in serving two search warrants. The investigation has been going on since October 2017 after detectives were given a "derby sheet" that listed the entire cockfighting season with dates, registration fees and potential payouts, a spokesperson from the Indiana Gaming Commission said.

The birds were seized by the ASPCA.

Three people have been taken into custody and booked into the Brown County Jail.

Mark Herrin, Darina Herrin, and Randall Herrin all face felony charges of purchasing an animal for use in an animal fighting contest and promoting an animal fighting contest.

Law enforcement in Kentucky is also involved in the investigation.