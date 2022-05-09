More remains found at Lake Mead near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A second set of human remains were found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area Saturday.

Lindsey and Lynette Melvin reportedly took the following photos of these remains that were found shortly after the barrel containing skeletal remains.

According to a Boulder City press release, National Park Service rangers discovered skeletal remains after receiving a witness report.

Rangers report the remains were found around 2 p.m.

This discovery was made after human remains were initially found at Lake Mead.

Additional details are forthcoming and will be added to this article as they become available.

