MillerCoors: Beer prices could increase, jobs lost if Trump tariff imposed

MillerCoors says beer prices could rise and workers could lose their job if the president follows through on a new tax on imported aluminum.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he’s planning to impose steep tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to protect the U.S. industry from unfair competition.

In a statement, MillerCoors called it “misguided” and says there isn’t enough domestic supply to meet the demand for its products.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday he hopes the president, “will consider the unintended consequences of the new taxes."