Michigan lawmaker trying to do away with state's 'living in sin' law

Is what some would call "living in sin" also living illegally? It is in Michigan, thanks to an old law.

Some want to do away with the law that bans unmarried couples from living under the same roof.

State Sen. Steve Bieda is leading the way to get ride of the antiquated law.

"It is actually one of the silliest laws we have on the books."

The law was passed in 1931 to stop what it calls "gross lewdness." Unmarried, unrelated people of the opposite genders living together could face up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

While it's hardly enforced, there is another reason to get it off the books.

"Because it's still statutory law, in certain tax situations, they have to consider that in doing their taxes."

There have been unsuccessful attempts in the past to get rid of the law.

"It's an easy fix. There's a repealer statute in the senate committee. I'm hoping to get it out in the near future," Bieda added.

Some say the law needs to go, but Michigan lawmakers should be focused on more important things.

Mississippi is the only other state with a similar law, but lawmakers there are trying to do away with their law too.