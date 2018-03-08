Miami couple takes engagement photos at Target

Here comes the bride, right down the dollar aisle. A Miami couple took their passion for Target to a new level by taking their engagement photos at the store.

"Target has always been a pretty significant part of our relationship," said the couple. "When we needed something to do on a slow Thursday night, Target was always there with open doors."

The couple dressed up and gallivanted through the many departments in the store, making stops in the freezer section to grab some pizzas, the home department for a pillow fight and more.

They said that their friends would find their choice of location as no surprise as they've always been an "unconventional couple."

The photographer, Evan Rich, found their choice refreshing.

"The truth is that there is a lot of love in our everyday life in much more mundane settings...settings that have much more of a personal connection to us because they are true to life," said Rich.

See more of Rich's photography here.