Massachusetts man charged in Donald Trump Jr. hoax letter incident
Scripps National
8:23 AM, Mar 1, 2018
A Massachusetts man has been charged for sending threatening letters addressed to Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, multiple outlets reported.
Daniel Frisiello, 24, from Beverly, Massachusetts is slated to make his first court appearance Thursday after authorities alleged he is the person who sent white powder in a letter addressed to Trump Jr., according to the Boston Globe.
The incident led to the hospitalization of Trump Jr.'s wife and mother-in-law.