Massachusetts family awarded $5 million after property hit by over 600 golf balls from country club

A jury in Massachusetts awarded a family nearly $5 million after they sued a local country club because more than 600 golf balls hit their property.

The Boston Globe reported that jurors awarded Erik and Athina Tenczar $4.93 million in Plymouth County for damages and mental and emotional suffering.

According to NBC News, the couple initially sued the Indian Pond Country Club and the builders of the home, Spectrum Building Inc. The couple settled with Spectrum, leaving the country club as the sole defendant.

The couple bought the home, which sits in line with the 15th tee, in April 2017 for $750,000.

But because of the "continuous threat of golf ball strikes occurring at any time," the couple could not use and enjoy their property, court records stated, the news outlets reported.

According to the lawsuit, the property was hit with 651 golf balls, which resulted in "multiple broken windows."

But with the country club having moved the 15th hole back, the family hopes the problem has been solved.