Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

All four were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

The Marines were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response in an MV-22B Osprey — a helicopter-style military aircraft.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.