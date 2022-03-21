Watch
Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

4 US Marines die in NATO drill after Osprey crashes in Norway
Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III/AP
U.S. Marines inspect a MV-22B Osprey prior to flight at Norwegian Air Force Base Bodo during Exercise Cold Response 22, Norway, March 16, 2022. Four U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said Saturday, March 19.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 20:20:48-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

All four were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

— Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana

— Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts

— Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio

— Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

The Marines were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response in an MV-22B Osprey — a helicopter-style military aircraft.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

