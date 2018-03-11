March Madness: NCAA releases basketball bracket

Sixty-eight teams qualified for this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, as the NCAA released the tournament bracket on Sunday evening.

The tournament gets underway Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio with the First Four. Those four games will narrow the field to 64, with first round games being played on Thursday and Friday. The 64 slots were divvied into four, 16-team regionals. The four regional winners will meet on March 31 in San Antonio for the Final Four.

The 15-team ACC led all leagues with nine bids into the tournament, including No. 1 seed Virginia.

Leading the field are No. 1 seeds Xavier, Kansas, Virginia and Villanova.

Here are where the top 16 teams in the tournament are seeded:

South Region:

1) Virginia

2) Cincinnati

3) Tennessee

4) Arizona

East Region:

1) Villanova

2) Purdue

3) Texas Tech

4) Wichita State

Midwest Region:

1) Kansas

2) Duke

3) Michigan State

4) Auburn

West Region:

1) Xavier

2) North Carolina

3) Michigan

4) Gonzaga

UCLA, St. Bonaventure, Arizona State and Syracuse were the last four teams in the tournament. Notre Dame was considered the best team not picked for the NCAA Tournament, the committee chair Bruce Rasmussen said. Rasmussen said that Syracuse was the last team to make the field of 68.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL BRACKET