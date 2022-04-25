Man sets world record watching ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” has grossed nearly $2 billion at the box office.

A Florida man contributed a lot of his own money to that total.

Ramiro Alanis has watched that Spidey film a stunning 292 times, setting the Guinness World Record.

To put that into perspective, that equals 720 hours, or roughly 30 days, of watching the same movie over and over and over again.

To claim the record, he was not allowed to use his phone, take naps or even use the bathroom during the movie.

Alanis even topped his own record this year.

He had previously seen “Avengers: Endgame" 191 times in the theater.

Alanis' records came with personal sacrifices. He spent around $3,400 in movie tickets.

