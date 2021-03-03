Man injures 8 with ax in Sweden before being shot, arrested

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say a man armed with an ax attacked and injured eight people in a southern Swedish town before being shot and arrested.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said a possible terrorist motive for Wednesday's attack was being investigated but didn't elaborate.

Shortly after his statement, investigators at a police press conference said they had started a preliminary investigation into attempted murder with details "that make us investigate any terrorist motives."

According to The Associated Press, a man in his 20s attacked people in Vetlanda, which is located 190 miles southeast of Sweden's second-largest city Goteborg.

The man was shot by police, who said the condition of those attacked and of the perpetrator was not immediately known.

Officials did not provide details on the identity of the suspect, who was taken to the hospital.

According to The AP, there were five crime scenes.