Maryland man arrested for allegedly planting camera in mall bathroom operates security company

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WMAR) - A Maryland man had been arrested and charged after he allegedly installed a security camera in a family bathroom at a local mall.

Mussawwir Sterrett is charged with prurient intent and peeping tom; he is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on denied bail status.

Baltimore County police were made aware of the camera that had been installed in a restroom at the White Marsh Mall on Dec. 23. Police were able to identify the suspect because he recorded himself as he was setting the camera up.

The investigating officer “took note” of 11 videos saved to the camera's SD card. Most of the videos are several minutes long, and detectives also found deleted files with images taken inside of a bathroom. The date stamp on those pictures are July 5, 2013.

After posting Sterrett's photo online, Baltimore County police were able to identify Sterrett within thanks to two calls from citizens.

The anonymous callers also said that Sterrett worked for a company called Custom Runs, a tech company in the Baltimore area. It is confirmed that Sterrett is the general manager of the company, which provides tech consultations as well as security camera installation.