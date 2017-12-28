Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Star Wars showing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opening day was a holiday of sorts for many fans of the franchise, so it wasn't surprising to people flocked to theaters.

At the AMC theater in Town Square in Las Vegas on Dec. 15, a group of "Star Wars" viewers were in one of the auditoriums when a man, Gary Williams, threatened to shoot guests as they watched.

A female patron filed a report saying Williams began talking to himself and cussing loudly during the movie. When asked to quiet down he became verbally aggressive and threatened to shoot everyone in the theater. He was reportedly holding an item under his blanket, which turned out to be an umbrella, while making the threat.

Williams exited the theater and was followed closely by security until police arrived.

Since Williams verbally threatened to fire a gun into a crowd with intent to cause serious bodily harm, he will be charged with making a threat or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism. He was arrested and booked at Clark County Detention Center.