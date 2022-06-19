Man accused of killing estranged wife, her 2 kids in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police said Saturday that a man has been booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of his estranged wife and her two sons nearly a year ago.

John Edwards James was booked in the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White, 14-year-old Jaiden White, and 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr. at a home in Tucson on July 1, 2021.

James was already in jail on an unrelated drug charge when he was booked in the triple killing. Police say James was not the biological father of White's two sons.

Efforts to locate a lawyer representing James on the murder charges were unsuccessful.