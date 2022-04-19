Major US airlines drop mask requirements

Major U.S. airlines are no longer requiring passengers to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The changes followed a federal judge ruling that the nationwide mask mandate on public transportation was unlawful.

American Airlines, Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and Frontier all announced masks are now optional.

However, some airlines warned that there may be cases where a mask is required.

"Please note face masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to/from certain international locations based on country requirements," American Airlines said in a statement.

It wasn't just airlines that dropped their mask requirements on Monday, Amtrak also said masks are now optional for passengers and employees.