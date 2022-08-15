Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Lucky Delaware man wins Maryland lottery twice in a month

Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 1.31.31 PM.png
CNN Newsource
Screen Shot 2022-08-15 at 1.31.31 PM.png
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 14:49:58-04

A Delaware man is pretty lucky after winning the Maryland lottery twice in a month.

State lottery officials said Duane Ketterman recently won more than $30,000.

He won $18,000 in early July.

The 43-year-old powerline technician drives into Maryland for work and routinely buys lottery tickets, lottery officials said.

Officials said he stopped by a Racetrax convenience store last week as he and his family passed through Queen Anne’s County on a trip.

When they stopped a few hours later for breakfast, that's when he found out he'd won, according to a press release.

He told lottery officials he couldn't believe he had won the first time and he was "stunned" when he won the second time.

“I couldn’t believe I won the first time,” Ketterman told lottery officials. “So, when I saw this one, I was just stunned.”

Ketterman said he plans to save the money for a rainy day.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations