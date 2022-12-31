Longtime ABC newswoman Barbara Walters dies at 93

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, a longtime journalist and the first female evening news anchor, has died at the age of 93 according to ABC News.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View."

Prior to joining ABC she appeared on NBC’s “Today Show” for 15 years.

During her career, she was the first to interview Monica Lewinsky in 1999, according to her ABC News biography.

ABC says she won 12 Emmy awards during her career, 11 of those during her time at ABC. She also often hosted a year end special "Barbara Walters 10 Most Fascinating People."