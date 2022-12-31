Watch Now
Longtime ABC newswoman Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Time Warner Center on Tuesday, April 21, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 6:45 PM, Dec 30, 2022
NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, a longtime journalist and the first female evening news anchor, has died at the age of 93 according to ABC News.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976. Three years later, she became a co-host of "20/20," and in 1997, she launched "The View."

Prior to joining ABC she appeared on NBC’s “Today Show” for 15 years.

During her career, she was the first to interview Monica Lewinsky in 1999, according to her ABC News biography.

ABC says she won 12 Emmy awards during her career, 11 of those during her time at ABC. She also often hosted a year end special "Barbara Walters 10 Most Fascinating People."

