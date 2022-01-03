Watch
Last parent of a child killed in 1963 church bombing dies

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - President Barack Obama signs a bill designating the Congressional Gold Medal commemorating the lives of the four young girls killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing of 1963, Friday, May 24, 2013, in the Oval Office of the White House. Standing, from left are Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Lisa McNair. Seated at right is Thelma "Maxine" Pippen McNair, the mother of Denise McNair. Maxine McNair, the last living parent of any of the children killed in the 1963 bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. She was 93. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 6:08 PM, Jan 02, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The last living parent of any of the four Black girls killed in the 1963 Alabama church bombing has died. She was 93.

Maxine McNair’s family announced her death in a press release Sunday. A cause of death was not given.

Her daughter, 11-year-old Denise McNair, was the youngest girl killed in the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church.

Three members of the Ku Klux Klan were eventually convicted in the case.

Maxine McNair worked as a teacher for 33 years in the Birmingham public school system.

Her daughter, Lisa McNair, said her mother helped change many lives.

