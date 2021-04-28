Watch
Lack of qualified truck drivers could cause gas shortage

Richard Vogel/AP
A Conico Oil company truck makes a delivery at a gas station in the Panorama city section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 14:17:08-04

A lack of qualified truck drivers could lead to a gas shortage as we head into the summer.

On Tuesday, CNN reported citing comments from the National Tank Truck Carriers that between 20% and 25% of trucks are parked because there aren't enough qualified truck drivers.

Only 10% of truckers were sitting idle at this same time in 2019.

Many drivers left the business in 2020 due to pandemic-related shutdowns.

According to OPIS Energy Analysis Global Head Tom Kloza, who told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," gas stations might "scramble" to meet demand.

Also, many truck-driving schools closed because of the pandemic.

To be a tank truck driver, you must acquire special certification, including a commercial driver's license and weeks of training, before being hired.

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas nationally is $2.89, which is up from $1.77 this time last year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
