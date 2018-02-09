California school newspaper cartoon depicting 'ugly racial stereotypes' ignites uproar

SAN DIEGO - A cartoon published in a La Jolla, California high school newspaper prompted an uproar on campus.

La Jolla High School Principal Chuck Podhorsky said Thursday that the cartoon published in the school's Hi-Tide newspaper "was an error in judgment and a breach of all the values we hold dear."

"La Jolla is a community that values the free speech of our students. However, with the right to free speech comes a responsibility," Podhorsky wrote in a letter to parents. "We have talked to those involved with the publication of this cartoon about this responsibility — and the need to take public ownership of their actions in this case."

The cartoon depicted several ethnic groups with their features exaggerated based on "ugly racial stereotypes." Individuals wore hoodies with offensive phrases written on them as well.

In front of the high school, a large sign reading "can this be addressed?" was hung over multiple copies of the cartoon.

Another sign asking "how do you feel?" quickly filled with comments slamming the images.

"Again, we want to say clearly that this cartoon does not represent the values of our community. The language and imagery is offensive and hurtful," Podhorsky added.