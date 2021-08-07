Watch
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dead at age 70

Omar Vega/Invision/AP
In this Nov. 7, 2014 file photo, George Brown, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert 'Kool' Bell of Kool and the Gang arrive during the 2014 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang, has died. Thomas died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 in New Jersey, where he was a resident of Montclair.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 18:03:14-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a founding member of the long-running soul-funk band Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 70.

A statement from his representative says Thomas died peacefully in his sleep Saturday in New Jersey, where he was a resident of Montclair.

The soul-funk band is known for such hits as “Celebration” and “Get Down On It.”

Thomas' last appearance with the group was on the Fourth of July at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Thomas was the alto sax player, flutist and percussionist. He served as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows.

In 1964, seven teen friends created the group’s unique bland of jazz, soul and funk, at first calling themselves the Jazziacs.

They went through several iterations before settling on Kool & the Gang in 1969.

