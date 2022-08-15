King's Hawaiian recalls pretzel products

King’s Hawaiian has recalled its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites over contamination concerns.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, an ingredient used in the products can potentially cause "microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum."

The FDA reports that no illnesses linked to the bread have been reported. It adds that no pathogens have been found in the bread either.

People are encouraged to throw out the recalled products. They can contact King's Hawaiian at 877-695-4227 to request a replacement product.

The company said it will resume producing its pretzel products after all the recalled products are disposed of and the safety of its ingredients can be confirmed.