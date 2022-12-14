Keystone leaks more oil than any other US pipeline since 2010

Canada's TC Energy Corp.'s Keystone Pipeline has been found to have leaked more crude oil than any other pipeline in the U.S. in the past 12 years, according to data from the the pipeline and the Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

The major North American conduit that spans a distance from Canada into the U.S. Midwest was shuttered recently after 14,000 barrels of crude spilled out, leaking into vital areas including a local waterway, Bloomberg reported.

The spill, plus others, equals about 26,000 barrels of leaked crude oil onto U.S. land since 2010.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective order to TC Energy demanding the company address the leak and submit a "restart plan."

The 2,687-mile pipeline presents possible hazards at every section stretching from Hardisty, Alberta in Canada to the U.S. Midwest and down to Port Arthur, Texas.