Last May, Griffin participated in a gory photo shoot, at one point holding aloft a bloodied and dismembered replica of President Trump's head. The photos received widespread condemnation from celebrities, as well as politicians on both the left and the right.
The photo also received a direct response from the President on Twitter.
"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" Trump tweeted on May 31, 2017.
The dinner is attended by media members and celebrities, and offers a chance for a light roast of both the President and guests alike. Trump did not attend the dinner last year, he has not said whether he plans on attending this year.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.