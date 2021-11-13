Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges if they opt to acquit him on some of the original counts prosecutors brought.

After fierce debate between prosecutors and attorneys for Rittenhouse, Judge Bruce Schroeder said he would issue final rulings on Saturday about which lesser charges the jury could consider.

Rittenhouse faces five felony charges stemming from the shooting amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The jury was not in the courtroom for Friday's debate. They will return Monday for closing arguments.