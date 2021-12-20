Watch
Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case

Nic Coury/AP
Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The lawyers for the opposing sides in the trial of former Theranos CEO are expected to wrap up their closing arguments Friday, paving the way for a jury to begin their deliberations over criminal charges accusing her of turning her blood-testing startup into a massive scam. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Posted at 10:26 PM, Dec 19, 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Monday.

They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

That includes the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than 900 exhibits.

The eight men and four women on the jury will begin their deliberations late on Friday and will take the weekend off before resuming Monday morning.

If convicted on all counts, Holmes, 37, could face up to 20 years in prison.

