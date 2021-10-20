Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this file photo from Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, in Washington. The special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote for Tuesday to recommend criminal contempt charges against Bannon after he defied the panel's subpoena. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
Steve Bannon
Posted at 5:07 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 20:07:16-04

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted 9-0 to adopt a contempt report against Steve Bannon.

It’s the first process in holding Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.

“The select committee will not tolerate defiance of our subpoenas, so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson.

During Tuesday night’s hearing Rep. Liz Cheney directly called out Bannon and former President Donald Trump for their role in fueling the lie that the presidential election was stolen.

She also called on her fellow Republicans to refute the lie.

"You know that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud sufficient to overturn the election,” she said. “You know that the Dominion voting machines were not corrupted by a foreign power. You know those claims are false."

The House will still have to vote on whether to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress. Upon its adoption, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would certify the report for the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, who could formally bring the charge.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!