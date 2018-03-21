Is a tennis ball green or yellow? The internet can't decide

You remember The Dress. You remember The Shoes. The questionable colors of those items sparked arguments and tested friendships around the world.
Poor lighting and flash photography may have led to the confusing hues and shades in those memes. But now, the internet seems hopelessly divided over an intrinsic fact of one of the world's most ordinary items.
Is a tennis ball green? Or is it yellow?
The debate seems to have began when The Atlantic posed the question in a pice back in February, but the discussion really took off when legendary tennis player Roger Federer was posed the question by media members on Monday.
By the International Tennis Federation, Federer is technically correct. According to the ITF's official rules page, "the ball shall have a uniform outer surface and shall be white or yellow in colour." Even a check of a typical ball's pantone color code seems to imply that tennis balls are yellow.