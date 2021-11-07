Watch
Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with drones

Khalid Mohammed/AP
FILE - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, July 23, 2021.
Iraqi prime minister
Posted at 8:28 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 23:28:22-04

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi government says Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and is unharmed.

In a statement released Sunday, the government said an explosives-laden drone tried to hit al-Kadhimi’s home in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone area.

Residents of Baghdad heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the direction of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

The attack marks a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results.

Seven of al-Kadhimi’s security guards were injured in the attack, Iraqi officials say.

