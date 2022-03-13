Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq

Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile barrage that struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard.

No injuries were reported in the Sunday attack, which marked a significant escalation between the U.S. and Iran. Hostility between the longtime foes has often played out in Iraq, whose government is allied with both countries. Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard said on its website that it launched the attack against an Israeli "strategic center of conspiracy" in Irbil.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in a tweet, “The aggression which targeted the dear city of Irbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people.”