iPhone 14 crash detection feature triggering 911 calls from roller coasters

A new feature on Apple's latest iPhone is apparently sensing those riding roller coasters need help from emergency services.

According to Apple, if an iPhone 14 detects a car crash, an alert will prompt the user that the phone will automatically call 911 after 20 seconds unless you cancel it.

Well, according to the Wall Street Journal and the Dayton Daily News, since the new phone went on sale in September, the Warren County Communications Center in Ohio has received 911 calls from people riding a coaster at Kings Island amusement park in Cincinnati, the newspapers reported.

Melissa Bour, the director of Warren County emergency services, told the Dayton Daily News their communications center that between Sept. 9 to Oct. 9, they've received 12 such calls.

Bour added that the center saw the most calls on Oct. 1 and Oct. 9, with each day receiving five 911 calls, the newspaper reported.

Similar 911 calls have also been reported after passengers rode on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago, CBS reported.

According to Apple, to disable the feature, go to settings, emergency SOS, and then turn off the call after severe crash.

The news outlets reported that you could also place the Apple product on airplane mode before getting onto the ride.